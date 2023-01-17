Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of seven new members of ICPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded for confirmation names of seven new members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to the Senate.

The names of the nominees was contained in a letter read on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan includes Justice Adamu Bello (Rtd) from Katsina state to represent North- West; Hannatu Muhammed from Jigawa state to represent North- West; Mrs Olubukola Balogun from Lagos state to represent South West.

Other members according to the letter are Barr. Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra state to represent South- East, Dr. Abdullahi Maikano Sadu from Niger State to represent North- Central; Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa state to represent North-Central and Dr. Grace Nkechinyere Chida from Deltal state to represent South-South.

President Buhari in his letter said the nominees’ appointment is in accordance with the provisions of section 3 (3) and 7 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000.

President Buhari also urged the Senate to expedite action on the screening and confirmation of the nominees.