THE death of Chief James Iluebbey six years ago decimated the rank of Nigerian patriots. The distinguished technocrat and public servant left his children, his two wives and other relations on 24 September, 2017 for God’s Kingdom.

He was born on Sunday, 4 September, 1928, in Ayogwiri and he died on Sunday, 24 September, 2017, in Benin City, aged 89. He would be 95 years tomorrow if he had lived. He lived a decent, peaceful and righteous life. He was a nationalist and an extraordinary public officer. He served the best interests of Nigeria as a prodigious civil servant, a consummate strategist and a role model in leadership. In all the things he did, he consulted widely, listened attentively, read avidly, researched extensively and related properly to people of wisdom on diverse issues.

He was an irrepressible achiever and a courageous technocrat who stamped a great authority on his calling and held his head high as the highest and finest example of decency in the public service. His life was a remarkable testimony, success compilation, a virtuous pedigree, a sacrifice, a unique miracle, a fine example of decency and a package of blessings.

He was easily approachable, mild, resilient, resourceful, zealous and convincing in speech, flexible and logical in discussions, modest but firm in principles and very reasonable in conclusions. His ears, eyes and innocuous heart were widely open to the needs of many people whose successes he rapidly facilitated. He possessed what is substantially lacking currently in most Nigerian men and represented what is greatly desired in society. He was without blemish and his authority was unassailable.

By his calling, learning and position as a Permanent Secretary, Head of Service and Secretary to Government, he earned public confidence and great respectability. He was a firm believer in good standards of civilised conduct, a strong enforcer of discipline and a visible example of sacrifice. Besides, his character shows that he was frank, straightforward, unhesitating, resourceful and the very model of the military history. He was an excellent administrative officer. He never acted beyond reasonable limits of decency. He was an eloquent orator, a facilitator of human successes, an indomitable citizen, a pragmatic philosopher, a lover of mankind, an ebullient scholar and a notable clear-headed personality. His demise was the greatest catastrophe that had befallen Ayogwiri community in Auchi Kingdom in recent years.

By merit, competence and national interests he rose meteorically and became a permanent secretary in January 1970 after 16 years in service. He reshaped the administrative policies of the then Midwest State. He also repositioned the civil service in the old Bendel State. He was one of the best informed minds, brightest brains and most patriotic among his colleagues in the then Midwest Region and later Bendel State.

His tutorials, verdicts and decisions as Head of Service with immense professional talents were constructive, prudent and witty. His language and style were authoritative, fluid, instructive, comprehensible and convincing. His ideas, opinions and pieces of advice were weighty, incisive, lofty, searching and penetrating. He was always frank, perspicuously articulate, forthright and understanding. He was very humble and excellent in his dealings with people regardless of class, status, religion or ethnicity. He was honoured with several chieftaincy titles.

He never acted beyond reasonable limits of decency. He was a major part of anything good in this world. Indeed, he was a visible expression of God’s glory and a virtuous pedigree of nobility.

We, Nigerians and other nationals, heartily salute Chief James Iluebbey as a deserving man of honour. We graciously salute him as a man of integrity, intellect, professional talents and high ethical standards. He was immensely peaceful, friendly and well endowed with impeccable religious, scholarly and social credentials. He submitted himself totally to the will of God. He was generally loved by people as a moralist and as an elite Catholic Legate in Benin Kingdom. In his last days, he religiously obeyed medical advice. He was determined to live. He ignored to see the finish line. He fought a good fight. He completed his course peacefully and kept his faith absolutely.

We are consoled that as mortals, death is an inevitability, is a truism, is opposite of life and the last enemy yet to be destroyed. May God forgive him for any act of disobedience or transgression and keep his kind soul in Paradise.

Prince Oyakhire Ph.D, is a former Military Administrator of Oyo and Taraba states.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…