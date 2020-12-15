Ilaje stakeholders lament exclusion from NDDC board

Stakeholders under the aegis of Ilaje Stakeholders Forum have lamented their exclusion from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

It said despite being an oil-producing part of Ondo State, the area was not allotted any top position in the constituted Board of the Commission.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Forum’s President, Chief Eko Isinmi in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the Ilaje host community is bedevilled by sea incursion owing to long time oil exploration by the multi-national companies without the development of the indigenous areas.

“It is no longer news that ilaje the oil producing Area of Ondo State has been marginalised since there are no top position of NDDC being given to the area since the constitution of the Board”.

“It is on record that the Ilajes have the longest coastline in Africa as well the highest accumulation of oil wells offshore in Nigeria.

“Our people have been at the receiving end of oil degradation and pollution and have been staunch supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015,” he said.

In view of this, he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the choice of an Ilaje indigene as the next substantive managing director of NDDC under the provision of the Act that established the commission.

“It is therefore imperative for the host community of Ondo State which happens to be the fifth largest producer of oil in Nigeria to be appointed for this position.

“We appeal to Mr President to help put an end to these irregularities being perpetrated by some persons in the region,” he added.

