NASC to deploy seed trackers to tackle adulteration in 2021

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) has said that it would deploy seed trackers from 2021 for seed certification in a bid to fight fake seed.

The Director-General of NASC, Dr Phillip Ojo disclosed this at the Capacity Building Workshop for Seed Certification Officer and Electronic Seed Authentication and Certification.

Ojo said electronic authentication has become the new high in product verification and tracking in the world.

He said NASC supported by partners like AGRA came up with the seedcodex as a management tool for authentication of seed genuineness by end-users.

According to him, “Over 600,000 codex tags has been collected by seed companies through some of you, this shows that the process has come to stay.

“The use of seed tracker will from 2021 become the sole tool for seed field inspection and certification, therefore, you know that this training is apt at this moment, please be assured there will be more training on the subject matter till we are all in sync with the process,” Dr Ojo said.

He said the council is very particular about both the field standards and the lab standards as Seed certification is very crucial to ensuring that quality assurance is maintained.

“We are not resting on our oars till we ensure our dear farmers get value for their money by ensuring that high quality, disease-free and biosecure seeds are available to the smallest farmer no matter the location in Nigeria.

“Capacity building is a major thrust of any organisation that wants to be upward mobile and NASC is taking this with all seriousness”, he noted.

Furthermore, Dr Ojo said “today you are all gathered here to have your skills developed on the electronic authentication and certification process.

“This is because the management recognises the need for a robust and traceable seed information data and management as expected of our institution.

“Apart from making your schedule easier, the electronic certification process will provide a reliable system with enhanced traceability and transparency.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NASC to deploy seed trackers to tackle adulteration in 2021