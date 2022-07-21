IGP visits NEDC, seeks deeper partnership in security sector

By Atiku Galadima, Maiduguri
IGP Usman Alkali Baba

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday, paid a courtesy call on the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri seeking to strengthen the commission’s partnership in the security sector.

Speaking on behalf of the IGP, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Zanna Bukar, said the creation of NEDC is a good initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari, taking into cognizance the current situation of the Northeast.

“Police is interested in strengthening its collaboration with NEDC, particularly in the area of operational access.

“What I mean by operational access is equipment like armoured personnel carriers (APCs), vehicles, communication gadgets and its likes,” he said.

He urged the governing board of NEDC to emulate the Borno State government by procuring more equipment for police in the state.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I want to commend the efforts made by the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, for recently acquiring and procuring about nine armoured personnel carriers for the police.

“I want to assure the good people of Borno State that we will continue to partner with all security agencies in the state in our quest of stabilising the internal security in Borno and indeed the northeast.”

Responding, the MD of NEDC, Goni Alkali, assured the IGP that the commission would continue to deepen its relationship with security agencies in the Northeast in order to add more value to them, particularly towards stabilising peace and security in the region.

The NEDC also donated office furniture and equipment to Borno State Police Command in order for them to carry out their responsibilities at ease.

