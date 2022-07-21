Rainy season farming: FAO targets 296,000 vulnerable people in five states

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is targeting to reach 296, 800 vulnerable individuals with agricultural seeds and fertilisers for the 2022 rainy season farming in Adamawa, Borno, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States.

The intervention with funding support from the governments of Canada, Germany, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland as well as the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), targets 42 400 households across Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto and

Taraba states.

The Head of FAO Northeast Sub-office, Al Hassan Cisse, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday, said the support to the affected populations is anchored on the desire to get them back to sustainable food production for self-sustenance and livelihood restoration.

He said the provision of quality farm inputs would improve the productivity of the farmers, contributing to enhancing resilience, food security and nutrition.

Cisse said the inputs distributed will assist households to mitigate the scourging food insecurity while at the same time contributing to building the resilience of host communities and returnees.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement reads: “With the recent violent disruption of farming pursuits in some parts of the Northwest region due to exacerbating activities of banditry as well as farmer-herder clashes, farming households have been forced to seek safer locations to dwell and practise their vocation of food production.

“These challenges coupled with other effects of climate change have compounded the threat to food security in the country, this concern guided the inclusion of Sokoto and Taraba states in the 2022 rainy season intervention.

“It would be recalled that the Food security analysis called Cadre Harmonise (CH) conducted by FAO and partners last year projected that 4.1 million people in the northeast region would be under serious threat if urgent measures are not taken.

“FAO with the support from donors since 2016 has been implementing extensive programmes targeting internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and their host communities in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, most affected by the prolonged armed conflict that has plagued the area.”

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Rainy season farming: FAO targets 296,000 vulnerable people in five states





Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

Rainy season farming: FAO targets 296,000 vulnerable people in five states