IGP deploys 3 UAVs to strategic locations 

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has acquired three high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for improved armed surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement the step was “a further manifestation of the IGP’s determination to integrate the use of innovative technology in the law enforcement duties of the Nigeria Police Force.”

It stated that the newly acquired drones would surely assist the Police in monitoring active crime scenes, coordinating response operations, and providing armed aerial support to officers on reconnaissance operations.

According to it, “the newly acquired UAVs are rotary wing aircrafts capable of flying up to an altitude of 1000ft with high operational endurance and capacity of firing at acquired threats and targets from reasonable distances.

“The Nigeria Police Airwing has equally concluded training for the operators of the drones in partnership with foreign experts who have been consulted for training and maintenance of the drones.”

It further explained that the Police boss has directed the immediate, and strategic deployment of these drones based on necessity, while noting that three more UAVs of the same specifications are still expected in the shortest possible time.

According to the IGP, while reiterating the constant deployment and judicious use of the drones, ordered a total clamp down on non-state actors and criminals in Nigeria, and similarly warned criminal elements across the country to steer clear and turn a new leaf else the environment would not be conducive for them, and they may meet their waterloo soonest.

It added that the Inspector-General of Police has further re-emphasised the firm determination of his administration to continue to explore the use of technology in the fight against crime and criminality while seeking full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.

