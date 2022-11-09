Diamond Star commences export processing operations at Lilypond Terminal

Diamond Star Port and Terminals Ltd has commenced operations as the Central Pregate for export processing at its terminal in Lilypond, Ijora-Apapa.

The terminal was commissioned recently by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko.

In a statement issued recently by the new export processing firm, the company said that the NPA licence makes the company the “Central Pregate” for processing all export containers ingressing Lagos Ports through roads and railway.

“There are two terminals – Okota and the Lilypond. The Okota terminal will serve Tin-Can ports, whereas the Lilypond will serve Apapa ports,” Diamond Star Port and Terminals Ltd noted in the statement made available to newsmen.

“Mr. Bello-Koko, while commissioning the terminal, commended the management of Diamond Star Port and Terminals for the appointment. He alluded to the company’s competence, capacity, and work ethic to perform creditably well. He expressed confidence that they will bring added value to the operational value chain in the sector. Speaking further, he said that the terminal being a pre-gate for processing all export-bound containers entering Lagos Ports, using the road corridors, was a demonstration of the premium placed on speed and priority in handling of exports – in a bid to make Nigeria’s exports competitive in the global marketplace,” the export processing firm added.

The Managing Director of Diamond Star Port and Terminals, Mr Olatunji Baale, said that the appointment of the company was a confirmation of the competencies, capabilities, and available facilities of the company to manage export processing terminals at a degree of operation demanded by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Diamond Star Port and Terminals is a fully integrated cargo and terminal logistic company, with core competence and expertise in port and terminal operations, barge operations, cargo handling services, outer port terminal operations, warehousing services and all related ports and cargo handling services,” Baale said.

He affirmed that the appointment would add immense value to the operations of the company and to the Nigerian economy.

Speaking further, Baale said that with the commissioning of the terminal by the Nigerian Ports Authority, the company was fully ready for the commencement of operations.

He added that upon commencement “We are going to be seeing a seamless delivery of export cargo boxes to the vessels. I am glad to inform you that at these terminals we have all the government agencies that are in charge of examination and processing of export terminals.”

In her remarks, the Director of Strategy and Business Development, Oyeyemi Ayeyemi, commended the efforts of the Managing Director of the NPA for his forward thinking approach to port operations and continuously engaging all stakeholders to ensure they get it right.

Ayeyemi also acknowledged the impact of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in promoting export and providing guidance and training for exporters. She recognised the dutiful efforts of Nigeria Custom Service and other government agencies for working hard to ensure that Nigeria’s export meets international standards.

She said their presence signified the importance and the eagerness to see how export business would improve in Nigeria.