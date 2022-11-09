Cholera outbreak: 4 die, 130 affected in Zamfara

A cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of four people, and 130 others were affected in seven wards of the Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained by the community affected in the area.

The district head of Madawaki in the Gusau local government who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Labbo during an enlightenment and sensitisation tour to the community disclosed that the cholera outbreak has affected 7 wards in Gusau local government area.

“Cholera has affected 7 wards of Gusau local government area where about 130 were affected,4 died as a result of the outbreak,” he lamented.

He explained that the affected communities included Mayana, Rijiya, Galadima, Wanke and Sabongari wards in Gusau local government area.

He called on people to be more vigilant about the stream water they use for drinking and keep their environment clean at all times.

The health Educator and Media enlightenment officer of the Zamfara State primary healthcare board Mallam Danja Kurya attributed the outbreak to an allegedly unhealthy environment.

He explained that the board has embarked on intensive sensitisation of the general public, the need to have a clean environment, sanitation at all times and use of clean water as measures to address the outbreak in the affected communities and state at large.

