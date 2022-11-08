2023: We won’t allow detractors to cause division in Oyo PDP, says Oyelese

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll.

Oyelese in a statement forwarded to the Tribune Online alleged that some mischievous individuals are taking the advantage of the seeming misgiving in the PDP to peddle falsehood in order to further create disunity before the 2023 general elections.

He maintained that with the magnitude of infrastructural growth, economic development and welfarist programmes implemented in Oyo under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, no amount of mischief and conspiracy can stop the masses of the state to re-elect the PDP during the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that some mischievous individuals are taking advantage of the frosty relationship between me and the governor to peddle falsehood calculated to generate bad blood in the party.”

The former minister stated that the governor might have disappointed him by following governor Wike without considering when to part ways with him politically in his own political interest, but clarified that he nonetheless harbours no bitterness against him.

“There is no deep animosity between the members of the party. Mischief makers should find work to do. Governor Seyi Makinde will soon put an end to his current stance of not willing to work for our party’s presidential flag bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar unless certain conditions are met as it is not in anybody’s best interest.

“I want to appeal to the praise singers surrounding the governor but who cannot say the truth when the need arises to desist from their activities as it is not in the best interest of either the governor, the party or the candidates of our party for the different elective offices.

“The people of Oyo State are eagerly waiting for the PDP to remain in power and we cannot afford to let them down,” the statement concluded.

