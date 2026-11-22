…moves to strengthen research, innovation and practical learning

Wesley University, Ondo, has unveiled plans to establish a botanical garden for the cultivation and study of medicinal plants as part of efforts to strengthen research, innovation and the development of herbal medicine.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Sunday Obeka, disclosed this at the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony, explaining that the initiative was among the new academic and research projects being pursued by the management to expand the institution’s contributions to knowledge and national development.

Obeka said the proposed botanical garden would provide a platform for nurturing medicinal plants and encouraging research into their potential applications in healthcare and other areas of human development.

He also disclosed that the university was planning to introduce entrepreneurship education to equip students with practical skills, business knowledge and the capacity to become self-reliant after graduation.

On the expansion of academic programmes, the Vice-Chancellor said the institution had secured approval for six proposed Bachelor of Engineering programmes, adding that plans were underway to recruit qualified personnel, develop workshops and acquire equipment for practical training.

He said the initiatives reflected the university’s determination to improve the quality of education, promote innovation and prepare students for emerging opportunities.

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria and Visitor to the university, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, said the institution had recorded significant progress, particularly in securing accreditation for new academic programmes from the National Universities Commission.

He listed some of the programmes offered by the university to include Law, Nursing, Medicine, other paramedical courses and postgraduate studies in Management Sciences, as well as participation in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board programme.

Aba attributed the progress to the commitment of the present management and the Methodist Church Nigeria, expressing optimism that the institution would develop into a globally recognised university comparable to Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Cambridge and the London School of Economics.

He commended the university’s management, academic staff, Senate and Governing Council for their contributions to its development.

Obeka, however, appealed to the Methodist Church, government, corporate organisations and alumni to support the development of the university’s permanent site.

He also appreciated the host community and professional bodies for their contributions to the growth of the institution, while congratulating the graduands and urging them to remain worthy ambassadors of the university.

The ceremony, held at the Emmanuel Centre within the university’s temporary campus along the Ondo-Ile-Ife Highway, featured the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities and the conferment of honorary doctoral degrees.