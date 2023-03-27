Israel Arogbonlo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he would honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if invited at the end of his tenure on May 29.

Wike was reacting to recent revelations by the Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, that the agency would arrest corrupt governors whose tenures end on May 29.

Recall some Nigerians have accused the governor of masterminding alleged rigging in the last presidential and governorship elections in the State.

Speaking on Channels Television Monday, Wike refuted claims of running away from Nigeria days before the inauguration of his successor as some ex-governors had done in the past.

“I’m not going to run away because of EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away,” Wike emphatically stated on the Channels Television programme SUNRISE.

