By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The famous singer made this known via Twitter post on Thursday, as he admonished his brother-in-Islam to stop gambling.

He wrote,” Bro, leave that sure odds and forget betting..fast 🙏

In a similar post on Friday, Naira Marley said “The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Quran was sent down as a pure source of guidance for mankind. In it are clear teachings showing the right way and the Criterion for judging truth and falsehood.’ Noble Quran 2:185.”

