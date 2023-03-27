Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society on Sunday in Abuja urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to prioritise the war against hunger, poverty and inflation as soon as he gets to the seat.

National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, made the call at the 20th National Unity Ramadan Lecture organised by the society.

It had: “Ramadan Lessons: Inspiration for reform’’ as its theme.

Adeyemi emphasised the need for the president-elect to hit the ground running from the day he is sworn in.

“It is clearly seen by the blind and so audible by the deaf that there is poverty in the land; people are hungry and angry, inflation is so high and recently we started using naira to buy naira.

“He needs to work hard to reverse these unholy trends. Tinubu’s victory didn’t come to us as a surprise; he is known to be a talent hunter, a cerebral and compassionate leader.

“His tenacity and focus are enviable; his victory is a testament to his years of investment in people and relationships,” the cleric said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor





The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…