I am too fat

I am a 19 -year old undergraduate. Although my siblings and parents are of average size, I am very fat. My mother said that I resemble my late grandmother. Even though the boys in my school admire my fair complexion, I don’t like my fat appearance. Kindly help me.

Ijeoma (by SMS)

Genetics apart, the underlying factor to weight ultimately comes back to the concept of calories in, calories out: Eat less than you burn and you’ll lose weight. It is also very important to avoid sugary food items such as pastries, ice creams, fizzy drinks such as coke as well as beverages. These can be swapped for ordinary water or unsweetened tea and coffee. Other major culprits often come in refined grains like cereals, chips, crackers, and cookies. Other food items to avoid are fried and ‘junk’ foods. In their place, eat more vegetables, fruits, nuts as well as fresh cooked food preferably boiled, grilled or smoked. You must also engage in some form of physical exercises such as walking, jogging among others.

