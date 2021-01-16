Taking care of your wig

Gone are the days when women were not proud of wearing wigs or getting scared it would fall off their heads. Now, because of the pain that comes with making hair and the stress involved as a result of sitting in the salon for long hours, most women are opting for wigs, wearing them proudly and even switching up colours and styles.

When it comes to cleaning and washing them, you don’t just toss in the sink, tub, or wash machine and expect it to come out brand spanking new. Just like your natural hair, wigs also need that extra care. Following these steps below when you want to wash your wig will make it look as good as new.

Step 1: Holding the wig by the part area, use a wide-tooth comb to gently comb the hair to remove any tangling. When combing the hair, always start at the bottom and work your way to the top, combing small sections of the hair with downward strokes until all of the hair has been combed and detangled.

Step 2: Drench the wig with a solution of lukewarm water and deep cleansing shampoo or a wig shampoo. Use only lukewarm water.

Step 3: Use a brush to work additional shampoo into the hair using the same combing technique that was used initially to remove tangling. Do not scrub the hair.

Step 4: Rinse the hair from root to end with flowing water until all of the shampoo is removed.

Step 5: Use a brush to work a detangling conditioner into the hair still start at the bottom and working your way to the top

Step 6: Rinse the hair in the same manner as step 4, with cold water until the water coming off the hair is clear and all of the conditioner is removed.

Step 7: Gently pat the hair with a towel

Step 8: Once finished with combing, hang the wig or place it in a wig stand and allow it to dry naturally.

Step 9: Once it is dry, you may use a curling iron, flat iron or hot rollers to restyle your wig.

Other tips to note are:

For curly hair wigs, use silicone-free based products.

All human hair wigs should be stored in silk or satin fabrics.

Be gentle when combing your wigs.

When you are at home, put your wigs on a wig stand.

