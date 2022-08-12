HYPPADEC youth transformation programme tailored to reduce insecurity

Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said that its youth transformation training programme is capable of curbing prevalent insecurity among dwellers in its focus states.

HYPPADEC focus states are Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger states, while selected local government areas of the commission’s activities include Patigi, Kaiama, Moro, Baruten, Edu and Ilorin East local government areas.

Speaking during a two-day training of trainers (ToT) programme of the commission for 30 master trainers in Ilorin on Friday, the director, of the Community and Rural Development unit of HYPPADEC, Mr Mahmoud Umar Mohammed, identified poverty and the high unemployment rate as major causes of insecurity and social vices among youth in the area.

Represented by the Head, of the Community Development unit, Dr Ibrahim Babangida Ibrahim, the director said that the youth transformation training programme of the commission would reduce insecurity, make the youth self-reliant and develop the area as well.

He said the commission is well equipped to make the youth productive, adding that futuristic youths now complement their academic degrees with vocational skills for improved socio-economic being and relevance.

The HYPPADEC director also urged the master trainers to impart quality training to the youths through capacity sharing to make them competent and capable master trainers on their own.

Also speaking, the Kwara state coordinator of HYPPADEC, Hajia Hajara Ndaman Alhassan, said that a total number of 97 master trainers had been scheduled to train 604 youth in five selected local government areas of the state.

Hajia Alhassan said that the youths would undergo training in 36 skills, such as computer application, fish farming, carpentry, hairdressing, and barbing, among other vocational skills to improve their individual well-being and develop their area.

She said that the youth training programme is anchored on three prongs namely behavioural change, financial literacy and skill acquisition, adding that it was geared towards making the youth self-reliant and not being a nuisance to society.

The programme, which was attended by the director, Special Public Works of the NDE, Mrs Roseline Olaomi, the Kwara state coordinator of the NDE, Mr Aba Omachoko, among other dignitaries, saw the state commissioner for Youth Development, Hajia Jamilah Bake, calling on the commission to include remaining 11 local government areas of the state in its programme.

