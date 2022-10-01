How to practise exclusive breastfeeding

I have just put to bed and I am trying to practice exclusive breastfeeding. Kindly let me know if this practice is still vogue and if so, how to go about it especially as a working mother.

Uche (by SMS)

Exclusive breastfeeding is the initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of life. It is important to make sure that the infant only receives breast milk without any additional food or drink, not even water. It is also breastfeeding on demand – that is as often as the child wants, day and night. No use of bottles, teats or pacifiers. The standard is to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, exclusively breastfeed for six months, and continue with complementary feeding for up to 2 years. As a working mother, you may seek the support of family members, a trusted maid or a crèche near to your office.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE