Rabies: Dogs can be fun, but also dangerous for children

PETS are part of many children’s lives. Positive relationships with dogs and other pets aid in the development of trusting relationships with others. A good relationship with a pet also helps in developing non-verbal communication, compassion, and empathy. Cuddling a pet reduces stress, loneliness and anxiety.

What’s more? A child’s relationship with their dog could provide a much-needed link with nature when they take the dog for a walk or gets down on the floor and plays with it. Spending time like this offers the incredible potential to slow down the hectic pace of modern life.

When a child plays with a dog or a cat, the animals usually lick him. Although most children are gentle and appropriate with dogs, some are not and end up bitten. But in a rabies-infected dog or cat, a lick or a bite can transfer the rabies virus that lives in animals’ mouths to the child.

Rabies is caused by a virus that is present in an infected animal and spread to humans through bites or scratches. When the rabies virus enters the body, it can move along the nerve pathways to the brain. It causes serious symptoms beginning with pain, tingling, and numbness at the site of the bite or scratch and progresses rapidly.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), more than 95 per cent of rabies cases in humans are from dog bites and 40 per cent of rabies victims are children younger than 15. Some victims, especially children, don’t realize they’ve been exposed until it’s too late.

The awareness and attitude of people under 15 to dog rabies are poor. A cross-sectional survey on awareness and attitude of 1,388 pupils under 15 years towards rabies across Kwara State found only 21.7 per cent of them were aware of rabies. It was in the 2022 edition of PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

There are about two dogs per household and approximately 5% of the pupils have been previously bitten by a dog. One-third of the dog-bite victims were managed and treated at home and only 12% were treated in a health facility.

Unfortunately, “As long as there are reservoir hosts for the virus, it will continue to be transmitted to humans and then we will still be having cases of rabies. And the unfortunate thing is that most reservoirs of rabies virus are called friends of humans,” said Professor Daniel Oluwayelu, a virologist and the past head of the Department of Veterinary Microbiology at the University of Ibadan.

According to him, rabies has become one of those diseases that are classified as bedroom zoonosis; especially in the advanced world where people even sleep on the same bed, kiss, and maintain very close relationships with their pets.

He added, “rabies virus can be transmitted through saliva; they can easily have saliva on their face when kissing their dogs and so get infected. Dogs are kept as guard animals because of insecurity in the country. Likewise, many hunters still maintain their hunting dogs.”

Professor Oluwayelu stated that getting dogs and other pets vaccinated against rabies is important because rabies kills very fast, faster than all those diseases.

“Once it enters, through a bite on the leg or the arm, rabies has an affinity for the nervous system. It goes straight into the nervous system and ascends from the peripheral to the central nervous system. This takes a matter of days, so rabies kills faster than HIV/AIDS or TB which takes even months before you can start experiencing its signs and symptoms. So, it is not something we should underestimate at all,” he added.

He however said individuals, including children, must be responsible for the health of their dogs, cats and other pets.

“Rabies is still around, so vaccination of dogs, cats, and other pets against rabies must be prioritized. Puppies are supposed to be vaccinated against rabies at three months and then followed up with annual booster doses.





“There is something that is called responsible dog ownership. In developed countries, you are not allowed to keep dogs except if you have been proven to be responsible. And vaccination of those animals is very crucial. A vaccinated dog is given a certificate. In some climes, a vaccinated dog is also given a special collar that it wears on the neck. And animals without such collars are taken off the street.”

On the contrary, educating children on how to approach an animal correctly, including safety precautions is vital to prevent being bitten. This includes asking for permission from the owner before engaging a pet and touching the pet gently. Not approaching an animal they don’t know, picking up a stray animal or allowing a dog to lick one’s face, cuts or scratches is also essential.

WHO recommends that if bitten by a dog wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water, detergent, povidone iodine or other substances that kill the rabies virus and then seek appropriate medical care as well as an anti-rabies vaccine. Traditional concoctions and spiritual interventions are not the recommended first-line actions after dog-bite incidents, either.

The act of killing the dog that bit is highly discouraged and usually results in the under-reporting of rabies. Guardians of dog-bite victims need to quarantine the dogs or call the local veterinary officer who should monitor the dog for 10 to 14 days for a confirmatory diagnosis of rabies.

