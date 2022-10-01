Buhari’s broadcast): I am very pained by ASUU strike, I’m urging lecturers to return to classroom

By Leon Usigbe-Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, in his broadcast to mark the 62nd Independence Day anniversary, said he was very pained by recurring disruption to the tertiary education system, urging university lecturers to return to the classroom.
He assured that he would deal with their contending issues within the limit of scarce resources available.
According to the president: “I must confess that I am very pained by the recurring disruption to our tertiary education system and I am using this Independence Day celebration to re-iterate my call for the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to the classroom while assuring them to deal with their contending issues within the limits of the scarce resources available.
“This administration has made appreciable progress in redressing these issues that have been lingering for over eleven years.
“The Federal Government will continue to mobilize resources both internationally and nationally towards funding education to ensure that our citizens are well educated and skilled in various vocations in view of the fact that education is a leading determinant of economic growth and employment generation.”

