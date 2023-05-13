I am a 35-year-old Civil servant. I was recently diagnosed with Diabetes. Kindly let me know how I can effectively manage the situation.

Kayode(by SMS)

Although there is currently no cure for diabetes, however the ailment can be well controlled and managed with patience and diligence. To do this, consider the following steps:Regularly checking your blood sugar levels helps you understand how your body responds to certain foods and activities, allowing you to make informed decisions about your diabetes management.Take prescribed medications: If you’ve been prescribed insulin or oral drugs, make sure to take them as directed by your healthcare provider. This will help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels and prevent complications.A well-balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve overall health. Losing excess weight can improve insulin sensitivity, making it easier for your body to manage blood sugar levels.Engaging in regular exercise, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, can help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. If you’ve forgotten to take your prescribed medication, do so as soon as you remember. Consistency is key to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.Here are some additional tips to help manage diabetes effectively:Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Reduce your intake of processed foods and added sugars.Manage stress through meditation, yoga, or other relaxation techniques.Monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol levels regularly. Visit your doctor for regular check-ups and adjustments to your diabetes management plan.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE