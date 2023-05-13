I just moved into a hostel apartment and discovered that one of my flat mates has Asthma. Please let me know what to do to avoid catching the disease from him.

Prince(by SMS)

The good news is that Asthma isn’t something you can really “contact” like you would a virus or bacteria. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, which can lead to difficulty breathing, wheezing, and coughing. Asthma can be triggered by a variety of factors, including allergies, exercise, pollution, stress, and respiratory infections.

