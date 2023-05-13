My 30-year-old brother was diagnosed with Kidney stones. Kindly let me know more about the condition.

Ngozi (by SMS)

Kidney stones are small, hard deposits that form inside the kidneys and can cause severe pain and discomfort when they pass through the urinary tract. The treatment of kidney stones depends on their size, location, and severity of symptoms. Here are some common treatment options for kidney stones: Drinking plenty of water: Drinking a lot of water can help flush out small kidney stones, making it easier to pass them through the urinary tract. Pain management: Pain relief medication can be prescribed to manage the pain associated with kidney stones. Medications: Certain medications can be given to help break down the stones and make them easier to pass through the urinary tract. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL): In this procedure, high-energy shock waves are used to break up the kidney stones into smaller pieces that can be passed through the urinary tract more easily.Ureteroscopy: This procedure involves using a small, flexible scope to remove the stones that are stuck in the ureter.The appropriate treatment for kidney stones depends on several factors, so it’s important to consult a urologist or healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

