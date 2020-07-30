How to Carry Out Window Replacement Edmonton

Do It Yourself
By
Window Replacement Edmonton

Planning to do window replacement Edmonton and you don’t know where to start? This is what you ought to do to have desirable results.

Carrying Out Window Replacement Edmonton

There are reasons why you could be thinking about carrying out window replacement Edmonton. Perhaps the currently installed windows are getting old and compromising with the security and energy efficiency of your home, or the windows don’t look so appealing, and you think new replacement windows will transform the appearance of your windows.

 

All are justifiable reasons since once you install new replacement windows, your home will get an improved curb appeal and be more energy-efficient and secure than before. But then, if you want to DIY, is this something you can do? With the right tools and this information from NorthTech Windows and Doors, you can have a successful window replacement Edmonton. This is how to go about it.

  1. Tools And Supplies Needed

Here are the supplies needed to carry out window replacement Edmonton:

  • Hammer
  • Windows
  • Shims
  • Nails
  • Crowbar
  • Screw gun
  • Felt paper
  • Window wrap
  • Galvanized screws
  • Level
  • Foam insulation
  1. Get Rid Of The Old Window

The first step in the window replacement Edmonton process is removing the old window. However, this step is only applicable if you are doing full-frame window replacement. Here, you need to remove the entire window frame alongside the window panes.

However, if you are doing retrofit window replacement, it is quite easier since all you need to replace are window panes, and the frame remains uninterrupted. However, sometimes when doing retrofit window replacement, you may need to adjust the frame.

  1. Adjust The Window Frame

After getting rid of the window casing, ensure that the studs and headers are in the right position and square. The frame should also match the measurements of the new replacement windows. At this stage, you should add some new boards to hold the window in position. On the other hand, if the window is larger than the frame, you need to remove some sidings on the exterior. So, leave about a quarter an inch on the sides for adjustments.

  1. Install The New Window

If you had to remove the siding of the door frame, ensure that you put a wrap before installing the door. This is essential in preventing moisture and keeping it out. Also, apply a warp on the exterior frame of your windows. This should be applied from the bottom to the top of the window frame.

Now it is time for Edmonton window replacement. Push the window into the frame from the exterior side. Screw it plumb into place. Make the necessary adjustments to ensure the window is plumb, adding shims to the parts where they are needed. Once the window fits well in the frame, secure it in place with nails or screws.

  1. Wrap The Window

You should wrap your windows around its fins. However, before this, make sure that the window is plumb, square, and perfectly nailed. Ensure that the wrap is overlapped and covering the entire surfaces. Note that the wrap shouldn’t overlap or fold back. It lays an essential role in keeping moisture away, so it should remain flush and straight along the window frame.

  1. Insulate Your Window

Your Edmonton window replacement is not complete until you insulate your windows. To achieve better insulation, put expensing-foam sealant in the spaces between the window and the casing. To avoid spoiling the surface of the window, cover it with painter’s tape. Once the foam dries, scrape it using a knife to leave a clean surface.

However, don’t apply a lot of foam since the excess foam will bow the window and affect its working.

  1. Replace Casing And Trim

When the foam dries, cut the excess and put a new casing. If replacing the exterior trim is necessary, well, do so. Now your window replacement Edmonton is complete. Test the operation of the window by opening and closing it.

 

