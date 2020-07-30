158 stranded Nigerians return from Niger

Nigeria has evacuated 158 migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic who had been stranded as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Thursday, the evacuees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10 p.m via Air Peace on Wednesday.

The commission said the European Union in Nigerian and the International Organisation for Migration Nigeria (working with the Nigerian mission) paid for the flight and other logistics.

“However, one of the migrants, Aiahatu Abdullahi, could not make the flight as she was delivered of a baby boy on 24th July. Mrs Abdullahi, her husband, the newborn child as well as three (3) of their other kids will remain in Niger until such a time when another trip is organised.

“Some few Nigerians were unable to make the flight cos they tested positive to COVID-19

“All Evacuees tested Negative to Covid-19 and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19 @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG.”

