How to avoid serving people “breakfast“

Do you like being served “breakfast “? No! But you know how to serve others right?

The issue of being served and serving others “breakfast “ which means a breakup in a romantic relationship can be caused by various reasons which can either be caused by the person being served or the person serving another person “breakfast “.

Some individuals carry out this hurtful act intentionally but it sometimes happens because one of the parties is in a fix or hurting relationship and the only solution they can think of is to end the relationship.

As stated earlier, no one wants to be served “breakfast” and you also need to ensure you avoid serving anyone “breakfast.”

To help you avoid serving anyone “breakfast” either intentionally or unintentionally, here are things you need to do.

1. Be true to yourself and your desires

It is often said that the heart knows what it wants and the Holy book says “where your treasure is, there will your heart be”.

To avoid finding yourself in a situation where you have to serve the other party “breakfast “, you need to be true to yourself.

You don’t have to date a person even if it was written all over them that they want to be in a relationship with you if you don’t love them or have any feelings toward them. Who you go into a relationship with should be your own sole decision.

Don’t go into a relationship because you feel pity or sympathetic towards anyone. If you do this, in the long run, this individual will begin to put you off.

Whatever they try to do to please you or keep you in the relationship will only make you detest them because in the first instance you don’t love the person or find them worthy enough to be your partner.

Know that relationships that were even founded on love have crashed how much more one founded on pity?

Go into a relationship because there is mutual love and respect for each other.

You need to be true to yourself, if you don’t love this person, if you don’t feel attracted to them, if you don’t find them worthy to be called your partner, please move so you don’t serve them “breakfast”.





2. Don’t go into a relationship when you have not moved from your last relationship

Sone singles often make the mistake of moving into a new relationship when they are not yet over the previous one.

It is not compulsory you get into a relationship if you’re not yet ready. If you’re still hurting from a failed relationship or haven’t decided if you will like to move on from your past relationship or not, you should not start a new one.

You need to heal and get over your last relationship if you will not end up hurting the next person you’re starting a relationship with or serving them “breakfast”.

You need to be whole emotionally, psychologically, and physically, if you will be a good partner to anyone you are going into a relationship with.

Heal from past hurts so you don’t hurt others!

3. Go into relationship for the right reasons and with the right mindset

When you take your time to ask people about the reasons they are in a relationship, some responses you will get can be so hilarious while others will be painful because you are sure the person they are with will surely get hurt at the end.

To avoid serving others “breakfast”, please go into a relationship with the right mindset and for the right reasons.

Don’t go into a relationship because of the financial benefits you will get from your partner, don’t go into a relationship only because your partner turns everyone’s head with their beauty, and don’t go into a relationship because everyone around you is in a relationship.

If you go into a relationship because of money, beauty or fame, when these things are no longer available, you see no reason to remain in the relationship and you end up serving the other party “ breakfast “.

Going into a relationship for the right reasons and with the appropriate mindset helps you stay committed to that relationship regardless of any challenges and will help you avoid serving your partner “breakfast “.

Remember, what goes around, comes around! People’s emotional state is important to their overall well-being, so avoid playing with anyone’s feelings or emotions.

Don’t serve anyone “breakfast “!

