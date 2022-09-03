How to be a classy and gracious host

We all love being hosted like queens and kings whenever we visit our friends, families and loved ones. Being a classy and gracious host is an art that must be learnt as many individuals are so poor at this craft.

In all we do, it is always advisable that we don’t settle for less but seek to be the best. Even as a host, you must always choose to be the best to your guests.

Being a classy and gracious host speaks a lot about your personality to your guests.

Everyone can choose to be a classy and gracious host if they’re willing to put in the extra work that reveals the classiness and graciousness in their hosting abilities.

If you want to be a classy and gracious host the next time your guests come around, here are things to do.

1. Make your home tidy and presentable

A great way to be a classy and gracious host is by making your home tidy and welcoming to your guests. You don’t want to welcome your guests into a dirty and untidy home or environment.

Even if you can’t tidy up every space within your home, you should ensure that any and everywhere they can get to within their visit must be tidy.

Tidying up your home before your guests’ arrival shows that you care and respect them. Not ensuring that your home and surroundings is clean and tidy before their arrival may make them feel less welcome in your home.

Applying air fresheners in and around your home makes it more appealing and comfortable to your guests.

To be a classy and gracious host, ensure your home is clean, tidy and presentable.

2. Consider your guests’ preferences and allergies when making meals

What is gracious and classy hosting without appetising meals?

One thing people on this side of the world most times fail to do when hosting others is asking for their guests’ meal preferences and allergies ahead of the visit.





To be a classy and gracious host, you need to find out what meals your guests will prefer to have on the day of their visit or inform them of the meal you intend on preparing for them and also find out if they are allergic to any food, ingredients, spices or seasonings.

Asking for your guests’ meal preferences and allergies shows that you prioritise their health and wellbeing.

Here is how to prepare healthy meals on a low budget

3. Be welcoming

No one loves to have a grumpy individual as a host. We all want hosts who are welcoming and are happy to have us around.

Once your guests arrive, open the door and show them the way to the living room or where you intend on hosting them and offer them a seat.

It is not polite to just open the door for your guests and not show them the way in no matter how familiar they are with your space or how close they are to you.

As a classy and gracious host, welcome your guests with a broad smile and a big hug. This act shows that you appreciate them for making out time to be with you.

After offering your guests a sit, the next thing you should do is to offer them a drink. You should not just leave them sitting on their own.

4. Engage your guests in conversation/chitchat

As a classy and gracious host that you are, the next thing you should do after welcoming your guests is to engage in a conversation or chitchat depending on your relationship with them.

If you are hosting a childhood friend, you can reminisce on your childhood memories and if a business partner, you can talk about happenings in your industry and if it’s a family friend, you can talk about family life or any other thing they will love or prefer to talk about.

It is important for you to know that this period is not the time for you to start discussing all your challenges and family issues rather it should be a time to ask questions about their work, their travels, and their families.

Let the conversation be centred on them or on a shared interest, this shows that you have their best interest at heart and that you are interested in all they have to say.

5. Serve the meal courteously

As a classy and gracious host, you need to serve your guests courteously. You don’t want to dump the food at their front or dish it in a disorganised or unpalatable way.

You don’t want your guests feeling like they came to beg for food right? So serve them their food with great honour and courtesy.

Make them feel special while they dine with you.

You should not make your guests feel like they are a burden to you nor should you make them feel like their presence is not appreciated.

6. Appreciate your guests

Whenever your guests are about to leave, you need to appreciate them for their presence in your home. Make them feel that you would love to have them stay longer with you if you can have your way.

Tell them you look forward to having them again in your home.

If you notice that they enjoyed any part of the meal you prepared for them, you can consider giving them a portion of it.

If they won’t easily oblige to the offer, make them understand that it’s a great pleasure for you to see someone enjoy your meal.

Walk them down to their car, or the end of your street, or the nearest bus stop before returning to your home.

Make sure you give them a warm hug and bid them goodbye.

You should also make sure you keep a tab on their journey back to their destination and ensure you call them that same day or the next day to appreciate them for coming around.

Doing all these and more will not only make you a classy and gracious host, but it will also keep you in the memories of your guests as a great person who deserves their time.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE