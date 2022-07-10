See 7 ways you can get over a breakup

Love is a beautiful thing and one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind. As sweet as love is, it is equally capable of bringing pain, agony, sorrow, and tears as a result of a relationship breakup. Getting over the immense pains of such a breakup can be very difficult and painful.

Just as the popular trending slang goes “breakup na national cake“, this cannot be said to be far from the truth, as almost everyone has been a victim of a breakup at one point or the other in their lives.

Getting over a breakup has never been an easy task for many people involved. It is even more difficult when the breakup happened unexpectedly.

Breakup, which has been nicknamed “breakfast” recently by Nigerians is usually caused by some of the listed reasons below.

Infidelity

Poor communication skills

Lack of strong emotional connection

Lack of respect

Lack of caring

Lack of forgiveness

Lack of trust

Jealousy

Abusive behaviour

Sexual incompatibly

According to research published on helenfisher.com, falling in love is synonymous with a drug habit that is hard to break. Healing from heartbreak requires both physical and mental strength.

While it takes some people little time to move on from heartbreak, it is quite difficult for others to get over it.

Recovering from an unexpected breakup is not a bed of roses and it sometimes takes a lot of time, courage, and effort to move over the indelible pains caused by heartbreak.

Let’s look at some of the tips that can be adopted to get over a breakup.

Accept that the relationship is over

The very first step in getting over heartbreak is accepting the reality that the relationship you have with your ex is over. Understand that you and your partner are no longer together. Keeping yourself in a state of denial will only help to intensify your pains and elongate your healing process.

Cut the connection





To heal from a wound, you have to stop touching it. If you keep on connecting and communicating frequently with your ex, it may be difficult for you to move past the heartbreak, as each of your communication will bring back the memories of your previous times together. Cutting off communication with your ex may be difficult at first, but at the end, it will contribute greatly to your healing process.

Reschedule your routine

There is no doubt that a breakup is going to leave a void in your life. This is why you must reschedule your routine and fix new activities for the time you previously used to spend with your ex.

Let’s take for instance you spend every Friday night clubbing with your ex, you can decide to fix a movie night on the same Friday night with your friends. This will save you from thinking of your ex at that particular time and helps to fasten up your healing process.

Find a trusted person to share your feelings with

As the saying goes ” A problem shared is half solved “. The pains of heartbreak might sometimes be overwhelming and a big burden to carry alone. You need someone to go through the difficult phase with you. This is why you should try and get yourself a trusted person to share your feelings with. The person may be your family, colleagues, siblings or friends.

Find something to keep you busy

Being idle will intensify your pains and make you miss the time you were together with your ex. Always keep yourself busy with something at all times. Focus on your career, find new hobbies, and hang out with your friends. Doing all these will give you little or no time to think about your ex and fasten your recovery process.

Love yourself

The best type of love is self-love. Make yourself and your well-being your priority. Avoid things that may jeopardize your well-being and sanity. Take good care of yourself. Eat healthy food, exercise, read books, travel, and engage in any other activities that bring joy into your heart.

Forgive your ex

When you forgive, you are doing yourself much more of a favour than you are doing the person that has offended you. Forgiveness helps to remove the burden on your heart and give you a free mind. It also helps to fill your heart with love rather than bitterness. Getting over a breakup will be difficult if you don’t have a free mind to move on with the journey of life.

Regardless of how committed and careful we are in our relationship, breakups sometimes happen despite all our efforts to keep the relationship going. But rather than dwelling in the miseries and pains caused by the heartbreak, we should instead pick up our broken pieces and put in actions that will help ease the pains. Although it may not be an easy task at first, but in the end, it will definitely be worth the effort.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE