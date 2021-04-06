How business organisations can guard against cyber attacks —Microsoft boss

The need for business organisations to adopt technological solutions which revolves along with the everchanging needs particularly as it relates to working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressed.

According to Mordern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead for Microsoft, Middle East and Africa Emerging Markets, Mr Mohamed El Nemr:”We are more than 12 months into the global pandemic and many of us have not seen our colleagues face-to-face in months.

“With what I am sure started out as a bumpy ride with a lot of uncertainty working from the comfort of our own homes has now become the norm and collaboration, done remotely is now a well-oiled machine and crucial for daily internal and client facing interaction.

“Working remotely has brought with it the threat of new and improved cyber-attacks from unrelenting hackers and the like. This has meant that organisations need to constantly be on the pulse of ensuring that the technology solutions they employ constantly revolve along with their everchanging needs,” he said.

He also noted that often, sensitive information needs to be shared to specified team members within a broader team only – this may include details about a project, financials or confidential contracts that does not require holistic team protection.

“Rather than creating a new team, you can create a private channel within an existing team only accessible to designated members. This ensures a great way to provide a security layer to protect sensitive business information without creating a separate new team.

“If any of the content stored or discussed within the team is considered business sensitive, such as financial details or classified project information, applying increased protections to that team to ensure the security of the content is a good idea.

“This can be accomplished by creating a new team and applying an ‘IT-created sensitivity’ label. This label automatically applies the configured protections to the team. When creating a new team, on the sensitivity and privacy pane select the dropdown under ‘Sensitivity’ to select an IT-created sensitivity label to apply to the team. It is always best to check with your organisation or IT department on how sensitive business information should be stored,” Nemr said.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP