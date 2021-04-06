APM Terminals Apapa acquires seven forklifts to aid Customs inspection

NIGERIA’S container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal.

Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen said on Monday that the new equipment, which include six 5 tons and one 16 tons forklifts, will enable the efficient performance of tasks at the Customs examination bay and other units without having to share forklifts with other teams.

Recall that APM Terminals Apapa last year announced a fresh investment of USD80million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company since 2006 to $438 million (approximately N168 billion), the highest investment by any terminal operator in Nigeria.

Since then, the company as part of its fleet renewal and expansion program, has acquired additional cargo handling equipment including 7 Reach Stackers, 2 Empty Handlers, two Mobile Harbour Cranes and four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs).

With the new acquisitions, APM Terminals Apapa now has 27 RTGs, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation. This effectively makes it the best-equipped port terminal in Nigeria.

Knudsen said the terminal has also rolled out a talent development program which includes functional training for all employees.

He said, “Our engineering maintenance team are undergoing industrial automation and control training for better optimization of the latest RTG fleet and other equipment. The functional training is in phases and cuts across all departments.”

APM Terminals Apapa also recently embarked on massive digitization of its operations and services through the deployment of 4G LTE wireless network and the construction of a new Operation Command Centre to enhance service delivery.

“We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle increasing volumes at the port. The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain,” Knudsen said.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP