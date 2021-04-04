COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 624 new infections last week, lowest in over five months

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Faith Adeoye
Nigeria recorded 624 infections

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a weekly figure below 900 was the 623 cases recorded between October 18 and 24.

The country has tested 1,767,694 samples out of which 163,113 cases have been confirmed. A total of 151,853 patients have been discharged after treatment. Currently, there are only 9,202 patients in various isolation centres across the country, while 2,058 deaths were recorded.

Data sourced from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 40,227 tests were conducted last week.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic (PTF), Boss Mustapha, noted that confirmed cases of COVID-19 had reduced and necessary precautions must be taken to avoid a third wave.

ALSO READ: Nigeria has become a massive killing field ― Bishop Kukah

More deaths, fewer recoveries

Tribune Online analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate increased last week. 17 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

11 persons died from the virus the previous week (March 21 – 27) while 17 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (March  14 – 20).

Also, 1,661 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 2,417 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 104 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 162,593.

On Monday, 48 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 162,641.

On Tuesday, 121 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 162,762.

On Wednesday, 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 106 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 66 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 50 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,113.

See the breakdown of the 163,113 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 57,757 cases, followed by FCT – 19,669, Plateau – 9,028, Kaduna – 8,960, Rivers – 6,932, Oyo – 6,838, Edo – 4,884, Ogun – 4,620,  Kano – 3,913, Ondo – 3,197, Kwara – 3,083, Delta – 2,606, Osun – 2,536, Nasarawa – 2,351, Enugu – 2,255, Katsina – 2,095, Gombe – 2,033, Ebonyi – 2,007, Anambra – 1,909, Akwa Ibom – 1,776, Abia – 1,665, Imo – 1,650, Bauchi – 1,531, Borno – 1,336, Benue – 1,188, Adamawa – 1,051, Niger – 930, Taraba – 910, Ekiti – 867, Bayelsa – 861,  Sokoto – 774, Jigawa – 524, Kebbi – 450, Cross River – 377, Yobe – 313, Zamfara – 232, Kogi – 5.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 624 new infections last week, lowest in over five months

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria has become a massive killing field ― Bishop Kukah

Latest News

Obasanjo, Gumi urge FG to be proactive, secure updated intelligence in fighting…

Latest News

Judicial workers begin strike Tuesday, to shut courts nationwide

Latest News

How Buhari can avoid the curse of second term ― Pastor Bakare

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More