COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 624 new infections last week, lowest in over five months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded a weekly figure below 900 was the 623 cases recorded between October 18 and 24.

The country has tested 1,767,694 samples out of which 163,113 cases have been confirmed. A total of 151,853 patients have been discharged after treatment. Currently, there are only 9,202 patients in various isolation centres across the country, while 2,058 deaths were recorded.

Data sourced from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that 40,227 tests were conducted last week.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic (PTF), Boss Mustapha, noted that confirmed cases of COVID-19 had reduced and necessary precautions must be taken to avoid a third wave.

More deaths, fewer recoveries

Tribune Online analysis showed that the COVID-19 death rate increased last week. 17 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

11 persons died from the virus the previous week (March 21 – 27) while 17 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (March 14 – 20).

Also, 1,661 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 2,417 persons of the previous week.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 104 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 162,593.

On Monday, 48 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 162,641.

On Tuesday, 121 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 162,762.

On Wednesday, 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 106 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 66 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 50 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,113.

See the breakdown of the 163,113 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 57,757 cases, followed by FCT – 19,669, Plateau – 9,028, Kaduna – 8,960, Rivers – 6,932, Oyo – 6,838, Edo – 4,884, Ogun – 4,620, Kano – 3,913, Ondo – 3,197, Kwara – 3,083, Delta – 2,606, Osun – 2,536, Nasarawa – 2,351, Enugu – 2,255, Katsina – 2,095, Gombe – 2,033, Ebonyi – 2,007, Anambra – 1,909, Akwa Ibom – 1,776, Abia – 1,665, Imo – 1,650, Bauchi – 1,531, Borno – 1,336, Benue – 1,188, Adamawa – 1,051, Niger – 930, Taraba – 910, Ekiti – 867, Bayelsa – 861, Sokoto – 774, Jigawa – 524, Kebbi – 450, Cross River – 377, Yobe – 313, Zamfara – 232, Kogi – 5.

