Hajj 2020: Group appeals to NAHCON, wants refunds for intending pilgrims

A civil society organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to convene a stakeholders meeting to discuss the way forward following the decision of Saudi Arabia to limit participation in this year’s hajj in the kingdom.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, the IHR also urged NAHCON to direct state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards to commence the process of returning deposits made by intending pilgrims to those who might not wish to take their registration forward for hajj next year.

The group noted that the meeting expected to be convened by NAHCON would be held in line with protocols set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It suggested that the meeting should involve all hajj stakeholders, including airlines, the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the Ulama, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), hajj technocrats, private tour operators, the Saudi Arabian embassy in Nigeria, civil society organisations and financial institutions.

“NAHCON should also put machinery in motion to educate Hajj 2020 intending pilgrims on the need for them to defer their pilgrimage to 2021 in order to lessen the burden of going through cancelling and re-registration,” the statement said.

The organisation said it acknowledged the challenges faced by private hajj companies in view of the fact that most of them had made financial commitments to Saudi Arabian-based hajj service providers and might not have the financial power to effect full refunds to their prospective pilgrims.

IHR also advised NAHCON to carry out wide consultations on how to assist the registered private tour operators in overcoming the operational challenges brought about by the banning of international pilgrims from participating in hajj this year.

It said countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Britain, South Africa, and Singapore had “rightly” read the handwriting on the wall and taken the “painful but necessary” decision of opting out of Hajj 2020 before Saudi Arabia announced its decision.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story