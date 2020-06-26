What you need to know about 2020 hajj

Islamic week-long ritual has been scaled back to a limited number of pilgrims because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia says it will allow only about 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the Hajj this year, one day after it announced the annual pilgrimage would be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world flock annually to the cities of Mecca and Medina for the week-long ritual scheduled to begin in late July. This year, no overseas visitors would be allowed.

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday it would hold a “very limited” Hajj this year, as the country is still battling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj said the decision to curtail the pilgrimage was aimed at preserving global public health because of the risks associated with large gatherings.

This year’s event is expected to start on July 28.

Who will perform Hajj?

As one of the five key pillars in Islam, Hajj is a requirement for all physically and financially able Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime.

This year, the kingdom’s Hajj ministry said the ritual would be open only to individuals of various nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia.

In a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten said the government is still in the process of reviewing the number of overall pilgrims allowed, saying they could be “around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more”.

“The number won’t be in tens or hundreds of thousands” this year, he added.

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said the pilgrims would be tested for coronavirus before arriving in the holy city of Mecca and will be required to quarantine at home after the ritual.

He said no one over the age of 65 or with chronic illnesses would be allowed to perform the Hajj.

Has this happened before?

This is the first time in Saudi Arabia’s nearly 90-year history that foreign visitors have been barred from performing Hajj.

The Hajj has been cancelled because of war and past epidemics throughout history, but not since the founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

What has the reaction been?

The response has been a mix of disappointment, relief and acceptance.

Before the Saudi announcement, Indonesia, Malaysia, Senegal and Singapore had already barred their citizens from performing Hajj this year because of coronavirus concerns.

“My hopes of going to (the holy Saudi city of Mecca) were so high,” Kamariah Yahya, 68, from Indonesia, told AFP news agency.

“I’ve been preparing for years. But what can I do? This is Allah’s will – it’s destiny.”

Shahadat Hossain Taslim, head of a group representing Bangladeshi Hajj travel agencies, said “many people will be shattered” by the decision, but it was for the best.

“Unlike other countries, the majority of Bangladeshi pilgrims are elderly people, and they are vulnerable to COVID-19,” he said.

Pakistan, which usually sends nearly 180,000 pilgrims, said its diplomats in Saudi Arabia would represent the country during the pilgrimage this year.

In neighbouring India, the minister for minority affairs said more than 200,000 people had applied to go on hajj in 2020, and that they would receive a full refund of any money deposited for the pilgrimage.

Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid, from the charity Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations, said Muslim nations should have been allowed to take a “collective decision”, rather then it being left to Riyadh.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story