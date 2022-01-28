Gunmen attack loaded passenger bus in Kwara

An unspecified number of suspected gunmen on Friday attacked some motorists plying Oro Ago-Omu Aran road in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State, dispossessing innocent passengers of their money and other valuables.

Tribune Online learnt that incident, which happened in the early hours of the day, left two commercial bus drivers of vehicles involved with varying degrees of machete cuts.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, said that the attackers are suspected highway robbers.

“On Friday 28/01/2022 at about 0700 hours, our officers on routine patrol at Oro Ago/Omu Aran axis, were alerted that there was an ongoing armed robbery attack at a very remote location along Oro Ago/Omu Aran road. The NSCDC operatives together with other sister agencies and local vigilante rushed down to the scene of the incident but the robbers had fled”.

The NSCDC officer also said that the daredevil armed robbers succeeded in dispossessing motorists and passengers of the two commercial buses of their valuables and other belongings, adding that they attacked the two drivers with a machete before they fled the scene.

“Two drivers from the Oro Ago motor park were attacked by the armed robbers and the two seriously injured drivers are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Oro Ago.

“In the meantime, NSCDC operatives and other security agencies in the area are working together with local vigilante and hunters to track down the suspected robbers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gunmen attack passenger bus Gunmen attack passenger bus

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gunmen attack passenger bus Gunmen attack passenger bus