A female security guard, Mrs Onwe Blessing Onana, was reportedly killed yesterday by gunmen in her duty post, while another guard sustained different degrees of injuries following the cruel and bloody invasion by unidentified gunmen on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The Executive Chairman, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Hon.Prince.Odono Ikechukwu disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The chairman also noted that the gunmen destroyed some properties and looted a motorcycle parked in the office.

The statement reads, ” We are saddened by the cruel and bloody invasion of faceless gunmen on the Office of Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court.

“The attack claimed the lives of security personnel, left one injured, destroyed some properties, and looted a motorcycle.

“Severally, our security men have been battered, humiliated, abused, and murdered gruesomely, which demoralises the frantic efforts of our vigilantes in safeguarding our localities.

“Sorrowfully, we mourn and console the families of the departed security personnel who lost their lives in active duty, the one that is injured, the operatives of Ngboejeogu Central Security, the Ngboejeogu Clan, and the entire Ohaukwu.

“Efforts are on top gear by security operatives to ensure the culprit of these heinous crimes is apprehended and brought to justice.

“Resolve to achieve peace in Ohaukwu Local Government can never be undermined by anybody. We urge our people to be vigilant in their environment and report any illegal movement to the nearest police station.

“Ohaukwu is the land of God, and such calamity shall never befall us again.”

