The Henley Passport Index, on Thursday, released the most powerful passports in the world.

HPI, known for its comprehensive and authoritative ranking, evaluates passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morroco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at number 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th and 65th respectively.

The index also said Nigerians now have about 45 visa-free countries enabled with their passports.

See the full list below:

1. Barbados

2. Benin

3. Burkina Faso

4. Burundi

5. Cambodia

6. Cameroon

7. Cape Verde Islands

8. Chad

9. Comoro Islands

10. Cook Islands

11. Cote d’Ivoire

12. Djibouti

13. Dominican Republic

14. Fiji

15. Ghana

16. Guinea

17. Guinea-Bissau

18. Haiti

19. Iran

20. Kenya

21. Kiribati

22. Lebanon

23. Liberia

24. Madagascar

25. Maldives

26. Mali

27. Mauritiana

28. Mauritius

29. Micronesia

30. Montserrat

31. Mozambique

32. Niger

33. Niue

34. Palau Islands

35. Rwanda

36. Samoa

37. Senegal

38. Sierra Leone

39. Somalia

40. St. Kitts and Nevis

41. The Gambia

42. Timor-Leste

43. Togo

44. Tuvalu

45. Vanuatu

