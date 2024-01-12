The Henley Passport Index, on Thursday, released the most powerful passports in the world.
HPI, known for its comprehensive and authoritative ranking, evaluates passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa.
Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morroco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at number 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th and 65th respectively.
The index also said Nigerians now have about 45 visa-free countries enabled with their passports.
See the full list below:
1. Barbados
2. Benin
3. Burkina Faso
4. Burundi
5. Cambodia
6. Cameroon
7. Cape Verde Islands
8. Chad
9. Comoro Islands
10. Cook Islands
11. Cote d’Ivoire
12. Djibouti
13. Dominican Republic
14. Fiji
15. Ghana
16. Guinea
17. Guinea-Bissau
18. Haiti
19. Iran
20. Kenya
21. Kiribati
22. Lebanon
23. Liberia
24. Madagascar
25. Maldives
26. Mali
27. Mauritiana
28. Mauritius
29. Micronesia
30. Montserrat
31. Mozambique
32. Niger
33. Niue
34. Palau Islands
35. Rwanda
36. Samoa
37. Senegal
38. Sierra Leone
39. Somalia
40. St. Kitts and Nevis
41. The Gambia
42. Timor-Leste
43. Togo
44. Tuvalu
45. Vanuatu
