The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Adeleke Lawal, visited the site of the Bodija explosion on Wednesday morning, 17th January 2023.

He urged sympathisers and crowds to vacate the premises for an effective rescue operation.

While speaking to the Nigerian Tribune reporters, the deputy governor told the onlookers, crowd and sympathisers to leave the area of the incident as there might also be more explosives and devices at the site.

He added that the rescue operation is ongoing; nobody should be left behind at the site.

Adebayo said, “We would move together, out with the crowd now, nobody should be left behind.

The rescue operation is ongoing and we do not know if there are devices buried at the site.

So, please, in the interest of everybody, we must leave this place now and allow those working on the site to continue to work.”

Recall that the Nigerian Tribune reported an explosion at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday night, 16th January, 2023, with online videos capturing scenes of dusty clouds, burning houses, and cars.