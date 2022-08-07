Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wallocracy Valley Pharmaceutical Ltd, simply identified as Mr Chuks has been abducted in Kokori, Kokori Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming just as suspected armed robbers attacked some persons in the community last weekend.

Details of the kidnap were still sketchy as of the time of filing the report.

Sources from the community told journalists that the pharmacist was abducted on Saturday night.

.

“As at 8:00p.m yesterday Saturday, 6th August, 2022, when we were still outside receiving fresh air, a Toyota Sienna car, with tinted class and an unidentified number plate drove in and parked in front of the pharmacist’s store.

“We were thinking that they are customers that wanted to buy drugs when all of sudden we heard gunshots,” the source narrated.

The source further noted that the gunmen entered the store forcefully with their guns and went straight to the office of the CEO, abducted him, and shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

He said the gunmen went away with the pharmacist to an unknown destination.

According to one of the victim’s family members, all his mobile phones were switched off by his kidnappers.

Lamenting the state of insecurity in the community, the source said: “There are a lot of security agencies in the community but a thing of this nature is happening in the community as if there is no security agent at all.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

