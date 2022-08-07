Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta

Metro
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Gunmen abduct pharmacist in Delta, Gunmen kill three policemen in Delta, strange disease hits Delta school, Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop, Community curses masterminds

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wallocracy Valley Pharmaceutical Ltd, simply identified as Mr Chuks has been abducted in Kokori, Kokori Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is coming just as suspected armed robbers attacked some persons in the community last weekend.

Details of the kidnap were still sketchy as of the time of filing the report.

Sources from the community told journalists that the pharmacist was abducted on Saturday night.
.
“As at 8:00p.m yesterday Saturday, 6th August, 2022, when we were still outside receiving fresh air, a Toyota Sienna car, with tinted class and an unidentified number plate drove in and parked in front of the pharmacist’s store.

“We were thinking that they are customers that wanted to buy drugs when all of sudden we heard gunshots,” the source narrated.

The source further noted that the gunmen entered the store forcefully with their guns and went straight to the office of the CEO, abducted him, and shot sporadically into the air to scare people away.

He said the gunmen went away with the pharmacist to an unknown destination.

According to one of the victim’s family members, all his mobile phones were switched off by his kidnappers.

Lamenting the state of insecurity in the community, the source said: “There are a lot of security agencies in the community but a thing of this nature is happening in the community as if there is no security agent at all.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Metro

Three killed as armed robbers engage police in gun duel in Ajegunle

Top News

Amotekun arrests Northern youths hidden in trucks in Ondo

Top News

23-year-old man steals 21 phones during JAMB exam in Ilorin

Metro

Four burnt beyond recognition on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More