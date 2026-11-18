The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, and other traditional rulers in Oriire Local Government Area have endorsed the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi.

The decision comes barely two days after the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, and the Onpetu of Ijeruland took the same step during the visit of Adekanmbi’s campaign train to their respective palaces in Ogbomoso.

Oba Alao, who assured the people that the presidency would remain in the Southwest till 2031, described Adekanmbi as a brilliant person and disclosed that the APM candidate had received endorsements from traditional rulers in other parts of the state.

“Before I arrived yesterday, Ogbomosoland had already endorsed Bimbo. We must work collectively. I have known Bimbo for a while now, and he is a brilliant person.

“Onpetu, Oba Sunday Oyediran, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, have endorsed Bimbo. So, what am I going to do? I will pray for you.

“A week before the election, as I did in 2023, I will tell you who the next governor of Oyo State will be.

“All the governorship candidates are from Ibadan, but some Ibadan people are closer to Ogbomoso and Ibarapa. The Ibadan candidate who is close to us is the one we are endorsing.

“All the traditional rulers in Surulere asked me to tell you that they have endorsed you.

We will ensure that we deliver the right candidate in 2027,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Adekanmbi said he visited the palace to pay homage to the monarch, whom he described as a father and mentor, rather than for political reasons.

“Baba is an accountant, and I am an accountant too. I have been drinking from his fountain of knowledge for a long time, and I will continue to do so.

“We must ensure that Oyo State moves forward and not backwards. It is about sustaining the good work Governor Makinde is doing. From the first day we assume office, it will be about continuity.

“We are here for Baba to pray for us. I am the APM governorship candidate and Olugbon’s son. We have heard everything you have told us, and I can assure you that we will implement them,” he stated.

Adekanmbi subsequently presented the party’s candidates for the various elective positions in Oyo North Senatorial District to the monarch ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the APM Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Nureni Adeniran, said the visit was to introduce the candidates to the monarch and seek his support and prayers ahead of the elections.

In another development, Oba Alao has assured the people that the political feud between Tinubu and Makinde would be resolved before the 2027 election.

Oba Alao also expressed confidence that the Southwest would retain the presidency until 2031, saying efforts would be made to secure the support of political stakeholders in the North.

“It is sacrosanct that the South West should retain the presidency until 2031. We appeal to our people in the North to show understanding and allow us to maintain the North-South balance,” he said.

Recalling his meeting with Tinubu in 2023, the monarch said the president had told him that his administration inherited both assets and liabilities.

“When I visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023, he told me that he had inherited both assets and liabilities. Did he disclose the liabilities?

“He has fantastic policies, but his policies are transformative. Before they become fully effective, they require time,” Olugbon said.

Describing both Tinubu and Makinde as close associates, Oba Alao said his loyalty to the President did not diminish his relationship with the Oyo governor.

“Tinubu is a very close person to me, just like Makinde. Tinubu is a very good person, and Makinde is a very good person.

“The president knows how we played the game in 2023. But at the same time, Makinde is my man. I belong to the same political institution of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Zacch is also from that political school.

“Some Ibadan people are closer to Ogbomoso and Ibarapa. The Ibadan candidate who is close to us is the one we are endorsing.

“All the traditional rulers in Surulere asked me to tell you that they have endorsed you.

We will ensure that we deliver the right candidate in 2027,” the monarch said.

Earlier, Adekanmbi said he visited the palace to pay homage to the monarch, whom he described as a father and mentor, rather than for political reasons.

“Baba is an accountant, and I am an accountant too. I have been drinking from his fountain of knowledge for a long time, and I will continue to do so.

“We must ensure that Oyo State moves forward and not backwards. It is about sustaining the good work Governor Makinde is doing. From the first day we assume office, it will be about continuity.

“We are here for Baba to pray for us. I am the APM governorship candidate and Olugbon’s son. We have heard everything you have told us, and I can assure you that we will implement them,” he stated.

Adekanmbi subsequently presented the party’s candidates for the various elective positions in Oyo North Senatorial District to the monarch ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Director-General of the APM Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Nureni Adeniran, said the visit was to introduce the candidates to the monarch and seek his support and prayers ahead of the elections.

The party’s deputy governorship candidate, Salawu, commended the Olugbon for his uprightness and warm reception, recalling that the monarch was among the first people he informed about his emergence as the APM deputy governorship candidate.

“Our relationship with you has never been in doubt. You are one of the people with whom we have maintained a good relationship,”

In a similar development, Oba Alao assured that the political feud between Tinubu and Makinde would be resolved before the 2027 election.

“What is happening between the duo will be resolved amicably. It is father smd son relationship.

“Tinubu is a very close person to me, just like Makinde. Tinubu is a very good person, and Makinde is a very good person.

‘Makinde is my man likewise Asiwaju Tinubu. I keep on saying it, I can’t leave both of them. My loyalty remains with them. I want everybody in the whole Southwest to remain steadfast. Power will still remain in the region.

“The presidency will still remain in Southwest, by special grace of God. We respect other regions. We respect the North, the East, the North Central, the Northwest.We respect other candidates.

“But at the same time, for these policies to germane to greatness, to prosperity for all of us, I think everybody should be patient. I beg my counterpart in the North, I beg everybody to exercise patience.Power will still remain in the region.

“It is sacrosanct. And I have said it, power should remain in Southwest till 2031.Please, don’t take it offensive. Nobody should take it offensive. It is something that we have understanding.We are one Nigeria. Southwest, South-South, South-East, South-South, North-Central, Northwest, North-East.

“All of us should still exhibit that understanding.When one term finishes, it goes back to another one. And I kept saying it, agitating for Southern Nigeria, Southern Nigeria presidency should remain till 2031.

“Politics should not be do or die. Politics should not be about abuse, abusive languages.Politics should be about issues. Let’s face the issues.

“What are the issues? Is it economic issues? Is it political issues? Is it security issues? Is it issues that has to do with progress of the people? Please, these are very, very important things.And

“The president knows how we played the game in 2023. But at the same time, Makinde is my man. I belong to the same political institution of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi. Zacch is also from that political school.”