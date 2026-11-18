The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, has warned police officers against political partisanship, intimidation and the use of unnecessary force as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shaffa gave the warning during a strategic meeting with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Heads of Departments (HODs), commanders of tactical teams and members of the command’s management team in Sokoto on Wednesday.

The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, focused on strengthening security operations and ensuring that officers maintained professionalism and neutrality throughout the electioneering period.

The commissioner directed officers to accord equal treatment to all political parties and their supporters, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He warned that the police would not tolerate misconduct, stressing that officers must discharge their duties professionally and respect the rights of citizens.

Shaffa also directed officers to strengthen intelligence gathering and improve collaboration with other security agencies and quasi-security outfits to prevent potential security threats.

He said effective intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation were critical to maintaining peace and responding swiftly to emerging security challenges.

On election preparedness, the police commissioner directed Area Commanders and DPOs to ensure prompt and regular submission of situation reports before, during and after the electioneering period.

He said the reports would enhance effective monitoring of security developments and facilitate rapid responses to incidents.

The commissioner also announced plans to establish a clear and accessible complaint mechanism through which members of the public could report grievances and alleged misconduct by police officers.

He further cautioned officers against taking sides during political campaigns, directing their supervisors to educate personnel on the need to remain neutral and uphold the ethics of the profession.

On personnel welfare, Shaffa urged senior officers to prioritise the well-being of their subordinates and encouraged regular medical check-ups to ensure that they remained physically fit for their duties.

He equally emphasised proper dressing, discipline and professional conduct, while reminding officers of the need to ensure the lawful treatment and custody of suspects in detention in accordance with human rights standards.

The meeting, the statement said, was also convened to communicate the directives and outcomes of the recent meeting between the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and senior police officers.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a peaceful, credible and transparent electioneering process in Sokoto State.