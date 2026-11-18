Former political aides of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, operating under the aegis of Ajumose Marines, have declared their total support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, in 2027.

The group, comprising former commissioners, local government chairmen, special advisers and special assistants, made the declaration in Ibadan on the sidelines of a celebratory reception held in honour of the state Chairman of the APC and former Deputy Governor, Otunba Alake Adeyemo, who recently bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.

A former Special Adviser to the late former governor, Bolaji Tunji, stated that the decision to throw their weight behind Senator Alli was unanimously reached after wide consultations with both present and absent members of the political family.

He explained that the Ajumose Marines resolved to back Alli because they firmly believed he possessed the requisite experience and political pedigree to sustain the developmental legacies and aspirations of their late principal, Senator Ajimobi.

“There are some people that served during the Ajimobi administration from 2011 to 2019—eight years—and they want to seize the opportunity to also endorse the candidature of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, that they are backing him for 2027 general election.

“Those who served, that is Ajumose Marines, we call ourselves Ajumose Marines, we are backing Senator Sharafadeen Alli for the Oyo State governorship election in 2027,” Tunji declared.

He listed some of the key figures physically present at the gathering to seal the endorsement to include a former Commissioner for Information, Toye Arulogun; a former local government chairman, Bimbo Kolade; a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yomi Oke; and Barrister Abiodun Ambali, among several other former special advisers and assistants.

According to him, the endorsement carries the full blessing of other members of the forum who could not attend the event, stressing that the group is united in its resolve to work for the victory of the party in 2027.

“We have all decided that. We are doing this because we have the blessing of those who are not here. So, and it is an agreed thing among all of us that we endorse Senator Sharafadeen Alli because we believe that he is the only one that will carry the legacy and the aspiration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, may God bless his memory,” he added.

Tunji also extolled the virtues of the Oyo APC Chairman, Otunba Adeyemo, describing his attainment of a PhD several years after serving as Deputy Governor for eight years as a remarkable feat and a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

He noted that Adeyemo’s academic milestone proved that no goal was impossible to achieve with focus, determination and divine backing, wishing the party helmsman many more years of active and impactful service to Oyo State.

Earlier, Senator Alli, while speaking at the event, welcomed the APC chairman into the fold of PhD holders, noting that acquiring such a degree at his age underscored the timeless value of the quest for knowledge.

Alli observed that Adeyemo’s academic pursuit reflected the prophetic injunction encouraging continuous learning regardless of distance or stage in life, while also paying glowing tributes to the celebrant’s wife and children for providing the crucial support system that enabled him to reach the academic pinnacle.

He maintained that having both the party chairman and the governorship candidate as PhD holders, alongside three senators in the party who also hold doctorates, gave the Oyo APC a distinct intellectual edge ahead of the 2027 polls.

“It means that Oyo is better for it. Oyo State is going to be better for it. Before this time, we had three senators who are PhD holders. Now we are having a chairman. That kind of, you can’t beat that. And they are not just PhD holders; they are people who have tried their best to ensure that at least they make use of that knowledge in enriching the state,” Alli stated.

The lawmaker further commended Adeyemo for already deploying his expertise in peace and conflict resolution to reconcile aggrieved members and bring erstwhile estranged chieftains back into the fold, expressing confidence that the party was well-positioned to reclaim power and restore the lost glory of Oyo State in 2027.

“Before his graduation, he has used all the tactics, all that he knew to ensure that we resolve all these conflicts. And you must have been seeing the results now. All the people that you felt were not in with us, you are now seeing them with us in the party.

“And that is why what I used to say is: it is a continuous process, and we are already getting there. And I want to assure the people of Oyo State that we are going to win by the grace of God and take Oyo, restore the lost glory of Oyo,” he added.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Otunba Adeyemo, explained that his decision to pursue a doctorate was primarily motivated by a desire to inspire young people and demonstrate that there was no age barrier to acquiring education.

“The purpose of doing this course is to tell the small boys and girls that there is no limit to the age of learning. There is no age you attain that does not make you to learn again. So I want the children to know that they should be very serious about their learning. That is the purpose,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Adeyemo recalled how he lost his father in 1972 while he was just a modern school leaver, noting that integrity, clear intention and perseverance enabled him to overcome daunting obstacles to reach his present stature.

“Look, my own block on the way is more than what they will get. Because I lost my dad in 1972. You can imagine. I was just a modern school leaver at that particular time, but I have been able to get to where I want to be. So, if you have the integrity and you have the intention to get to a particular place, you will get there. There is a philosopher who says: ‘There is no mountain or hill that a man cannot climb on this earth if he sets his mind on it,’” the APC chairman counselled.

Speaking on the state of the party in Oyo, Adeyemo noted that the deep divisions he inherited upon assuming office had largely been resolved through sustained reconciliation efforts, expressing strong optimism that a united APC would sweep the polls.

“You will agree with me that what I met on ground was worse than what it is today. I have done a lot in reconciling the members. Everybody knows what is happening in Oyo State. Nobody believed that Oyo State can have a unity in the party. But by the grace of God, before January that we are voting, you will see what will happen. Almost everybody now has joined the train, and I believe by the grace of God we are winning the party. We are winning,” he declared.

The highpoint of the event was the cutting of the celebration cake, which was attended by party loyalists, family members, associates and co-dormer students, among others.