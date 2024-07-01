A non-political group, Friends of Seyi (FOS) has applauded the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde on his laudable projects and infrastructure around towns and villages in Oyo State; highlighting the newly constructed 67.675km Iseyin-Ogbomoso road, Akobo-Idi-Ape road, dualisation of Old Ife road, the on-going Ojurin Akobo to Olorunda’aba and circular road amongst others.

The group through its president, Alhaji Ismail Aderibigbe, stated that “Governor Seyi Makinde has shown to the state and the world in general that he is a listening and responsive leader, who cares about the welfare of his people.”

He stated further that the group which was formed in 2015 and has been supporting the activities of the governor, adding that “we are not disappointed by the activities of the government and we can categorically say that people should be expecting 3.0 by 2027 in a higher realm of governance.”

The group stressed that “the good people of Oyo State will see another round of urban renewal across the state; we can all see that the bushes are turning into habitable places. We also congratulate the governor on the recent approval of the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to international standard by the Federal government.”

He further enjoined the governor to remember them in the politics of appointment at the local government and state level, adding that their members deserve board appointments, supervisory councillors, chief of staff, secretaries and special assistants at the local government level.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N121.86trn debt: Borrowing is fine if used productively — Peter Obi