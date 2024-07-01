Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), numbering about 40 under the auspices of the Civil Society Committee Against Corruption in Nigeria (CSCACN), on Monday, apologised to the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Zacch Adedeji, over false accusations, they had earlier made.

CSCACN made the apology to Adedeji at a press conference held in Abuja over a previous petition accusing him of unfounded wrongdoing, which they confessed that the allegations were based on inaccurate and misleading information they received.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Abdullah I Mohammed, Segun Ojo Abayomi, Syvester Agbonlahor, Nwachukwu Emeka, and Ahmed Sanni acknowledged the enormous achievements of the FIRS boss based on his pragmatic and strategic managerial approach and innovations he has come up with that has tremendously and significantly improved revenue collection including creative engagement of taxpayers, and upscaling capacity of the agency within this short period he assumed office.

They said: “CSCACN would like to sincerely apologize to the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, for the petition we had submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“We regret any inconvenience or damage this may have caused to his reputation and the integrity of the FIRS.

“Our actions were driven by a genuine concern for transparency and accountability in public office, but we should have verified the information more thoroughly before making such serious allegations.”

The CSOs also passed a vote of confidence on the FIRS boss for his leadership and achievements in revenue collection, tax administration, and contribution to national development.

They said under Mr. Adedeji’s leadership, the FIRS has strengthened its internal control mechanisms and compliance with best practices in corporate governance, adding that this has helped to enhance the overall integrity and credibility of the agency, making it a more trustworthy and reliable partner in the country’s tax ecosystem.

“Moreover, the FIRS under Mr. Adedeji’s stewardship has collaborated with other government agencies and international partners to combat tax evasion, money laundering, and other financial crimes.

“This has helped to strengthen the country’s economic resilience and protect the integrity of its financial system, which are essential for attracting foreign investment and fostering sustainable economic growth”, they said.

Therefore, the group expressed its unwavering support and confidence in Mr. Adedeji’s ability to continue leading the FIRS to greater heights and called upon all Nigerians, the government, and relevant stakeholders to support the FIRS in its efforts to enhance tax administration and contribute to national development.

