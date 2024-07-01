In a move that underscores its commitment to advancing education, Egbin Power, one of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies, says it has commissioned an innovation centre designed to equip students with entrepreneurial, practical, and creative skills needed to thrive in the modern educational landscape.

Named the ‘Bright Gyimah Centre for Innovation,’ the state-of-the-art facility, according to the company, is located within the Powerfields Group of Schools in Ikorodu, owned by Egbin Power (a member of the Sahara Group).

The centre, the power generating company said offered students the opportunity to develop skills in Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and explore their creativity in arts, music, culinary, and hospitality fields.

Speaking, Head of Corporate Communications & Branding at Egbin Power Plc, Felix Ofulue, stated that the initiative aimed to create a dynamic learning environment that fosters creativity and innovation.

“The facility will open doors to exciting career opportunities for learners, serving as a beacon of hope for comprehensive, quality education and has the potential to revolutionize education in our society,” he said.

Ofulue emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing future leaders who will drive progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

“This initiative demonstrates our dedication to advancing education and highlights our readiness to continuously groom future leaders. The skills acquired here will enable learners to become architects of their success, supporting socio-economic growth,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Governing Council, Powerfields Group of Schools, the Director of Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, highlighted the importance of equipping students with skills for the future.

She said: “At Sahara Group, sustainability extends beyond organizational boundaries to include positive societal impact. We aim to position students to compete globally, providing them with the right platform to learn and apply their skills.”

Gray further noted that the Innovation Centre is a transformative initiative offering in-demand 21st-century skills, empowering students to cultivate their entrepreneurial spirit and become innovators.

The Administrator of Powerfields group of Schools, Ngozi Emezue, noted that the facility will provide experiential learning, boost students’ confidence, and enable them to translate theoretical knowledge into practical applications.

“This Centre represents a significant investment in the future, playing a key role in nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. The Governing Council and the Management are excited to witness the impact of the innovation hub on students, teachers and the community around us”, she said.

“It will also enhance the continuous professional development of the teachers. It has added to our value proposition, giving us a competitive advantage, because not so many schools have such facilities. Therefore, we want to commend everyone who has made this possible,” Emezue noted.

Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Matthew Amadi, applauded the Governing Council for continuously elevating the standard and making it a one-stop learning institution that sets itself apart among others.

“The establishment of this Centre for Innovation further positions Powerfields School as an exemplary learning institution where students receive quality education, practical skills and also expand their horizon beyond the textbook, thereby giving them an edge and making them outstandingly creative and competitive globally.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Powerfields Group of Schools, Tope Sonubi; and members including Olubunmi Olukoju; Tolulope Orojo; Muhtar Bakare and Akodu Kamardeen; were among those who graced the commissioning.”

In her remarks, Caroline Uzoigwe, Bright Gyimah’s daughter commended the Board and Management of Egbin Power for naming the innovation centre after her late father, a former General Manager of the Plant.

She said: “Education has gone beyond just the classrooms and textbooks. it involves being able to practicalize and implement knowledge. That is why this Centre for Innovation is significant. It is laudable and meaningful. The management deserves commendation for this initiative because it shows commitment to the growth and development of the school, the students and the education sector.”

The innovation hub has an Artificial Intelligence Laboratory for students to learn, create and deploy applications. The well-equipped Cooking Lab and Hospitality Room will enable the students to acquire professional training and skills in catering and hospitality. Other facilities at the centre are the Music Lab, IT Lab, Art Studio, Auditorium, etc.

Egbin Power has consistently demonstrated its commitment to education through initiatives such as its yearly scholarship programme for students from public primary and secondary schools, donation of furniture, educational materials and solar-powered boreholes to schools in the host communities and celebrating special occasions with the students.

This initiative aligns with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. By providing access to quality education and empowering future generations, Egbin Power contributes to building a more sustainable and prosperous future.

