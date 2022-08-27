Grey hair at 35

I am a 35 -year old teacher. Whereas, my elder siblings still have black hairs, my own hair has started getting grey. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Josh (by SMS)

Greying of hair occurs when the hair follicles produce less melanin, the pigment that gives hair its color. Hair goes gray when color-producing cells stop producing pigment. Naturally occurring hydrogen peroxide can also build up in the hair, bleaching the color. Going gray, by itself, does not mean you have a medical problem, except in rare cases.Contrary to popular belief, stress has not been shown to cause gray hair. Scientists don’t know exactly why some people go gray early, but genes play a large role. The myth that gray hair makes you old is just that — a myth. If you were young, vibrant, active, healthy pre-gray, you’re still going to be that way. However, sometimes greying hair indicates an illness, especially if it occurs at a particularly young age. Also, a vitamin B-12 deficiency or problems with your pituitary or thyroid gland can cause premature graying that’s reversible if the problem is corrected.

