Finally, Wike and Atiku meet

Hours after a meeting involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was confirmed, a photograph on Thursday has emerged showing a meeting with former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Wike.

Details of the meeting between Governor Wike and Alhaji Atiku that presumably took place in London are not yet clear.

However, it may be centred around reconciliation between the duo after things turned sour after the PDP presidential primaries.

Those seen to present at the meeting aside Atiku and Wike were Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

