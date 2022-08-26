Hoodlums cause havoc in Lagos community, block Badagry expressway

HOODLUMS on Thursday went on the rampage in the Ijanikin area of Lagos State following an alleged attack on a member of the Awori community by a masquerade.

The attack by the hoodlums left many people injured and disrupted activities at the Shoe, Bag and Textile market, forcing traders and residents to scamper for safety.

The police in the state confirmed the incident, just as it added that its personnel were quickly mobilised to the scene to restore peace.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the hoodlums, suspected to be cultists, blocked the Lagos-Badagry expressway, causing gridlock.

It was further gathered that trouble started between supporters of two monarchs in the area over an ongoing anniversary celebration.

It was learnt that a masquerade from one of the two monarchs had attacked a man who was said to be loyal to the other monarch.

Angry supporters of the injured man, armed with Dane guns, charms, machetes and other weapons, blocked the highway in protest.

The protesters reportedly vandalised vehicles of drivers who attempted to resist them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to the incident, said officers and men of the Ijanikin Division were already on ground, just as he added that reinforcements had been dispatched to the area.

“Meanwhile, the road has since been reopened. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Hundeyin said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lamido Cracking Wall Of Unity In PDP, Wike’s Camp Alleges

THE camp of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has described as digusting, comments made by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, that Wike has no monopoly over the Rivers electorate and that he would become politically irrelevant at the end of his tenure….

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Dogara, Babachir Meet IBB, Abdusalami In Minna





The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara and immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal have continued their consultations with key national and political leaders on their rejection of the Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC)…..