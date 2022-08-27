Early warning signs of heart attack

I want to know the early warning signs of a Heart attack especially in women. I am a 55- year old business women.

Ifeoma (by SMS)

One of the main symptoms of a heart attack is a sensation of heaviness, tightness, squeezing, or pressure in the chest or upper back. This pain may not be sudden or severe. It may last for a few minutes, then go away and come back. Some people mistake heart attack pain for heartburn or indigestion. If this pain does not start soon after eating, if you do not usually have heartburn, or if it is accompanied by nausea (feeling like you are going to vomit), you need to urgently see the doctor. Women suffering from a heart attack may experience sharp pain that resembles a toothache or earache in the jaw, neck, shoulder or back. This pain occurs because the nerves supplying these areas are also supplying the heart. This pain may come and go for a while before it becomes more intense. It may even be so intense that it wakes you up during the night.If you suddenly feel faint, your heart may not be getting the blood it needs. If shortness of breath or a cold sweat accompanies the dizziness (feeling as if the room is spinning) or lightheadedness (feeling like you may faint), you could be having a heart attack.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE