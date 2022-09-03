Good eye care at 60

I recently retired from Civil Service and will like to to know the best way to take care of my eyes.

Cynthia (by E Mail)

Good eye care can be undertaken through different approaches. These include; eating good food that include fruits and vegetables such as carrots, regular body exercises, getting enough sleep as well as avoidance of smoking. It is also important for you to have regular eye examinations with a qualifies optician.

