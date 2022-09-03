Setting academic goals, dedication to studies, key to success —Dr Oyeneyin

Bowen University College of Health Sciences recently held its 7th induction ceremony for its graduating medical students where Dr Oyeneyin Adiat Chinonye was declared the overall best student of the 2022 set. In this interview by KEHINDE ADIO, Dr Oyeneyin shares her educational background, what academic success involves and how she attained this feat.

Take us through your educational journey

I am a native of Ondo State. I attended The Learning field schools, Lagos State for my Nursery and Primary education. I then proceeded to Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo State, and Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos for my Junior and Senior Secondary school respectively. I had an average performance in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC). I wrote Unified Tertiary Education Examination (UTME) twice, and I didn’t meet the cut-off mark the first time. In my second attempt, I had a score of 256 which I used in gaining admission.

Why did you choose Bowen University and not any of the public universities in the country?

In the first instance, I wanted an institution that was not prone to strikes. So, I chose University of Ilorin as my first choice because as of that time they were not part of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and its strikes and I also applied to Bowen university to study Medicine, my choice of course. While waiting for the merit list from the University of Ilorin, Bowen University offered an admission to study Medicine and Surgery and I decided to take the offer.

As the overall best graduating Medical student of your set in Bowen University, people will like to learn from your success. Tell us some of them.

I make bold to say that no success is attainable without God. So, trusting God was the major secret to my academic success. He always crowned my effort no matter how little it was. I also put in hard work together with consistency. I attended lectures and clinical postings, studied personally, participated in group discussions and made enquiries from my senior colleagues on how to prepare ahead of the class. I started setting goals right from the 100 level and I worked towards achieving them.

Another secret was the power of confessions and positive affirmation. I professed what God said about my academics for every posting or examination till it became reality.

Finally, I had this habit of volunteering to teach others topics they found challenging. This was particularly helpful with consolidation and in understanding the subject better. There was also this feeling of fulfilment that came with assisting others.

Were there any challenges during the course of your studies? How did you overcome them?

Yes. I faced two major challenges while in school. The first was the workload that came with the course as we had to cover a great deal in a short amount of time. However, I was able to overcome this by reading and making notes early in the posting and by group studying. The second challenge I faced was when we started clinical rotations where I could not communicate with patients in their major language, Yoruba. I had to address this as I met friends who understood Yoruba to teach me a few words and sentences as well as some medical terms/instructions (in Yoruba) that were needed in interacting with my patients. We also had some amazing residents and consultants who helped to interpret conversations they had with patients.

Did you ever fail any course?

No, I did not fail any course, but I had low grades in a few tests.

What do you think students can do to avoid failure?





Students can avoid failure by being diligent in their studies and interacting with others. They also need to know what is expected of them per course and what is needed to pass so they do not end up studying aimlessly. They should also put their trust in God. Lastly, they should not let previous failures hold them back; they should learn from their mistakes and be more diligent.

If you had studied in another university, would you have done well too?

Yes. I would have done well.

How?

As I referenced earlier, it is God that crowns our efforts with success. So, if I had studied in another university, with my diligent efforts, and having applied similar principles in school and by trusting in God, I would have done exceptionally well too.

What do you want people to know about Bowen University in terms of lecturer/student relationship and learning system?

At Bowen University, there is a lovely rapport and close mentorship between lecturers/doctors and students. Personal touch is also applied in teaching and learning which enhances focus, motivates students, and creates a healthy environment for effective learning. I would like to use this opportunity to thank my amazing lecturers/doctors for their unwavering commitment to our growth and success.

Bowen University also gives a wholesome experience, stable academic calendar, mentorship between students and lecturers, invaluable entrepreneurship and leadership skills integrated into the course work. Also, the system exposes you to being close to God; all these are not enjoyed in public universities.

What did you enjoy from your parents?

My parents are one of the major foundation builders of my academic success. They instilled discipline in me and convinced me that I could do anything I put my mind to. Growing up, my dad made us read newspapers whenever we were on holiday. I always looked forward to the Saturday Tribune newspaper’s articles because they featured the best graduating students and how they accomplished it. It was indeed, helpful as I got some tips for academic success, which I applied. I also enjoyed support financially and emotionally from my parents. My mum was one of my go-to persons whenever I had fears or was overwhelmed with schoolwork. She was always there praying and cheering me on.

What advice do you have for undergraduates on academic success?

Success is not achieved overnight. Give diligent and consistent efforts to your studies and associate yourselves with like minds. Be ready to sacrifice momentary pleasures to achieve your set goal and, most importantly, trust in the Lord with all your heart; lean not on your own understanding, acknowledge God in all your ways and He will direct your path. I also implore undergraduates to create a balance. Find interest in other aspects of life apart from academics and thrive there too. Build meaningful relationships and be the best version of yourself.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE